INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - MAY 22: Simone Biles smiles after competing her floor routine during the 2021 GK U.S. Classic gymnastics competition at the Indiana Convention Center on May 22, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Simone Biles Makes History At U.S. Classic After Landing Yurchenko Double Pike

The 24-year-old gymnast won her first meet since 2019.

Published Yesterday

Written by BET Staff

It’s been over a year since Simone Biles the gymnast and five-time Olympic medalist has competed. But she made history at the U.S. Classic ahead of the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday (May 22) with a stunning performance.

The 24-year-old landed the Yurchenko double pike, a vault skill she has been working on since last year, The Washington Post reports. During a training session on Friday (May 21) she was seen practicing the move that has never been done by a female gymnast in a competition. 

Yet, on the day of her competition, Biles stunned judges and landed the double pike skill,  earning her a total score of 16.1, People reports. She officially became the first woman to ever complete the Yurchenko double pike in a competition. 

A Yurchenko double pike consisted of Biles sprinting down the runway, doing a roundoff on the takeoff board, followed by a back handspring with a half-twist onto the fault and finishing with a double somersault in a piked position. 

“I was just thinking, do it like training,” Biles said to NBC Sports after completing the vault. “Don’t try to like overdo anything because I have a tendency, as soon as I raise my hand to overpower things and I did a little bit, but I was still on my feet. It’s a new vault and I’m proud of how today went even though it was a little bit rough.” 

See her make history at the U.S. Classic below:

