Kyrie Irving Says He Anticipates ‘Subtle Racism’ From Upcoming Finals In Boston

The Brooklyn Nets took a 2-0 series lead over the Boston Celtics on Tuesday (May 25), and now, as the Eastern Conference series moves to Boston for Game 3 on Friday, Nets All-Star point guard Kyrie Irving hopes he won’t experience “subtle racism” from fans of his former team.

"I am just looking forward to competing with my teammates and hopefully, we can just keep it strictly basketball; there's no belligerence or racism going on — subtle racism," Irving said, according to ESPN. "People yelling s**t from the crowd, but even if it is, it's part of the nature of the game and we're just going to focus on what we can control."

When asked whether racist comments had been made toward him at the TD Garden, Irving said he "was not the only one that can attest to this" before shrugging his hands.

