Atlanta Braves’ Marcell Ozuna Arrested For Domestic Violence Charges

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna was reportedly arrested on Saturday (May 29) after an alleged domestic violence incident in Sandy Springs, Georgia.

According to CBS News, Ozuna was charged with aggravated assault by strangulation and battery. Sandy Springs Police Department said they received a 911 about an in-progress assault at around 12:30 p.m. and claimed the door to the residence was open when officers arrived.

After entering, SSPD says they witnessed Ozuna allegedly “grabbing the victim by the neck and throwing her against the wall.” The victim was identified as Ozuna’s wife.

SSPD also reportedly alleges that Ozuna struck the victim with his arm. He was taken into custody "without further incident.”

Ozuna was granted a $20,000 bond and is expected to be released on Monday, ESPN reports.

The Braves say they will cooperate with any investigation into the alleged incident.

"The Braves fully support Major League Baseball's policy on domestic violence which stresses to the fullest that our society cannot and will not tolerate domestic violence in any form," the team said in a statement. "Until the investigation is completed, we will have no further comment and all inquiries into the matter should be referred to the Office of the Commissioner."

The victim was not taken to the hospital but did sustain noticeable injuries, the SSPD says.