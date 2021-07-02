U.S. Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson Suspended from U.S. Track Team; Speaks Out After Failing Drug Test Ahead Of Olympics

U.S. sprinter Sha'Carri Richardson has reportedly failed a drug test and will now miss participating in the 100-meter dash at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. CBS Sports reports that the U.S.100-meter champion tested positive for marijuana and was suspended from the U.S. Track and Field team for 30-days.

The positive test result disqualifies her U.S. Olympic Trials performance, and the suspension removes Richardson from competition at the 100 meters event in Tokyo. However, she might be able to run in the 4x100-meter relay; it's still unclear if she will qualify for that event, The New York Times writes.

In an interview with TODAY on Friday (July 2) Richardson addressed her actions.

“I want to take responsibility for my actions,” she said. “I know what I did. I know what I'm supposed to do, (what) I'm allowed not to do and I still made that decision.”

She later added, “Don’t judge me because I am human.”

She has withdrawn from the Sunday (July 4) Diamond League meeting in Stockholm. She was scheduled to run the 200 meters, ESPN notes.

According to CBS Sports, Richardson is disqualified and/or suspended in the 100-meter dash event; Jenna Prandini, who finished fourth in the 100 meters at the U.S. Olympic Trials, will replace her.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics will take place from July 23 to Aug. 8, 2021.