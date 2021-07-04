Sha’Carri Richardson Tweets Response To Olympics 2021 Suspension

Trending:

The 21-year old sprinter has another goal in mind.

Published 22 hours ago

Written by BET Staff

Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson confirmed Sunday in a tweet that she would not compete in the Olympic 100-meter race after testing positive for a chemical found in marijuania.

According to The Associated Press News, Richardson accepted a 30-day suspension that ends July 27.

Richardson became a viral sensation after winning the 100-yard meter race in 10.86 seconds at the Olympic Trials on June 19th. According to The AP, she was expected to face Jamaica’s Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce in one of the most highly anticipated races of this year’s track meet.

She thanked her fans for their support.

 

We look forward to seeing her compete in 2022.

(Photo by MICHAL CIZEK/AFP via Getty Images)

