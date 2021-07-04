Sha’Carri Richardson Tweets Response To Olympics 2021 Suspension

Sprinter Sha’Carri Richardson confirmed Sunday in a tweet that she would not compete in the Olympic 100-meter race after testing positive for a chemical found in marijuania.

According to The Associated Press News, Richardson accepted a 30-day suspension that ends July 27.

