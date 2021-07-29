Reggie Bush Will Not Be Given Back Heisman Trophy Despite New NIL Rules

The NCAA is blocking Reggie Bush’s request for the return of the Heisman Trophy he won back in 2005.

Last month, the organization ruled that players could make money off of their name, image and likeness (NIL), which caused the former USC running back to call out the NCAA and Heisman Trust. He claims they both are ignoring his pleas to have the award returned.

Bush had to give up his Heisman, which rewards the best player in college football, in 2010 after allegations surfaced that he received improper benefits.

According to TMZ, on Wednesday (July 28), the NCAA addressed the situation, saying Bush’s case is not covered in their new order.

"Although college athletes can now receive benefits from their names, images and likenesses through activities like endorsements and appearances, NCAA rules still do not permit pay-for-play type arrangements," an NCAA spokesperson said. "The NCAA infractions process exists to promote fairness in college sports. The rules that govern fair play are voted on, agreed to and expected to be upheld by all NCAA member schools."

Bush is widely considered one of the greatest players in college football history. During his time with the Trojans, he rushed for 3,169 yards and logged 1,301 receiving yards while scoring 38 overall touchdowns. USC also won the 2004 BCS Championship, which was also vacated due to Bush’s punishment.