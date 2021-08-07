Allyson Felix Makes History As Most Decorated U.S. Track Athlete In Olympic History

Allyson Felix is now the most decorated U.S. Olympic track athlete after a 4x400 women’s relay gold medal win on Saturday (August 7).

Felix’s 11th Olympic medal and seventh gold puts her just one medal short of Finland’s Paavo Nurmi’s all-time track and field record of 12, ESPN reports.

The 35-year-old Los Angeles native broke Carl Lewis’ record, capping off a career that has spanned over a decade. She won her first medal in the 200-meter final at the 2004 Athens Olympics, the report notes.

Felix, along with Sydney McLaughlin, Dalilah Muhammad and Athing Mu also won medals Saturday, with Poland taking home the silver and Jamaica securing the bronze, ESPN writes.

"The first was a very, very long time ago [in Athens 2004] when everything was new," Felix told reporters after the race, according to CNN. "And this one everything is different but in a good way. I am so pleased it was running with these amazing women."

On Friday, Felix took home the bronze medal and has previously noted that Tokyo will be her last Olympic games.

"I feel at peace," Felix said, according to CNN. "I went out, had all the confidence in these amazing women. I wanted to take it all in one last time around, and it was special."

Of Felix’s 11 medals, six have come in relays. Felix says she still plans to be an active voice for women, especially mothers. The mother of a 2-year-old daughter, Cammy, Felix has advocated for more support for mothers who compete in track.

"I feel like I have no regrets," Felix said to reporters Saturday, according to ESPN. " I feel like I've given my all to this sport, and there's nothing left on this Olympic stage I need to do now."