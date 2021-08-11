Russell Westbrook Says Kobe Bryant's Memory Will Be With Him Whenever He Wears Lakers Jersey

Last month, it was announced that Russell Westbrook was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers from the Washington Wizards. In his first press conference since the trade, the 32-year-old reflected on coming to the new team and honored the late Kobe Bryant.

According to NBC Sports, after holding his Lakers jersey for the first time, Westbrook told reporters, "He [Kobe Bryant] hasn't left my head. Things that we've talked about, me and him, potential to be a Laker, and what that entails. It's just crazy to think about."

As far as being a Laker, the Southern California native told USA Today, "It's incredible and surreal. It still hasn't hit me yet."