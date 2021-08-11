Russell Westbrook Says Kobe Bryant's Memory Will Be With Him Whenever He Wears Lakers Jersey

Last month, it was announced that Russell Westbrook was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers from the Washington Wizards. In his first press conference since the trade, the 32-year-old reflected on coming to the new team and honored the late Kobe Bryant.
According to NBC Sports, after holding his Lakers jersey for the first time, Westbrook told reporters, "He [Kobe Bryant] hasn't left my head. Things that we've talked about, me and him, potential to be a Laker, and what that entails. It's just crazy to think about."
As far as being a Laker, the Southern California native told USA Today, "It's incredible and surreal. It still hasn't hit me yet."
According to Yahoo! Sports, the Washington Wizards and the Lakers have agreed on a trade that involves Westbrook and several key Lakers players,
The Lakers will reportedly send Kyle Kuzma, Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, Montrezl Harrell, and the No. 22 pick in this year's draft to the Wizards for Westbrook, a 2024 second-round draft pick and 2028 second-round draft pick.
Westbrook reportedly wanted to leave Washington and return to his hometown to play alongside LeBron James and Anthony Davis.
(Photo: AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
