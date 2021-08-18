Paralyzed Former High School Football Player Walks On Stage To Receive College Diploma

In 2009, Corey Borner went for a tackle during a high school football game suffering a severe injury and has not walked since. That is until Saturday (Aug. 14) when he received a standing ovation when he courageously walked across the platform at the University of North Texas to get his college diploma.



Dallas-Fort Worth station KXAS reported walked in public for the first time in more than a decade at his graduation from the Dallas college.

“So I Shocked the whole world!” Boner tweeted. When you surprise the world walking across to receive your communication degree! This is the biggest moment in my life!!!” Boner wrote, asking people to retweet.

“I will continue to never give up & inspire the world with my testimony. I walked again!” he added.