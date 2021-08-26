Olympian Sydney McLaughlin Engaged To Her Longtime Boyfriend

Sydney McLaughlin is officially engaged and she is showing off her ring.

The 22-year-old Olympic hurdler is engaged to former NFL star Andre Levrone Jr.

On Aug. 24, she wrote on Instagram, “Till this day I still can’t comprehend how someone who possesses everything I’ve prayed for, has finally come into my life. Our growth together exceeds what the dates on a calendar show. I fall in love with you more and more each day off of the strength of your faith. Andre, you are the most God-fearing, passionate, honest, loving, hard working, protective, and genuine man I’ve ever met. I see Jesus in you.”



She continued, “And as a result it makes you so easy to love. I truly did not know the definition of love until I met you; a sacrificial choice to lay down your life for the well being of another. With that being said, there is no one I’d rather lay down my life for. The calling God has on our lives goes far beyond our love for one another. This union will impact lives for His kingdom, and that’s what excites me most. I have no fear. I will keep my eyes on you, as you keep your eyes on Him. You’re the perfect man to lead me, and I cannot wait to follow.”



Levrone, 26, proposed to her at the Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale in Arizona.

The post also included photos of Levrone on one knee and her gorgeous ring. See below:

