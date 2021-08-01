Simone Biles Withdraws From Tokyo Olympics Floor Competition

In an effort to continue putting her health first, Simone Biles will not compete in the floor exercise final on Monday, leaving just one more event for her to consider at the Tokyo Games, USA Gymnastics officials said Sunday (August 1) on social media.

Biles, 24, is scheduled to make a decision later this week about whether she will compete on the beam, the one remaining event she is qualified for at the Games, the organization tweeted.

“Simone has withdrawn from the event final for floor and will make a decision on beam later this week,” USA Gymnastics tweeted, “Either way, we’re all behind you, Simone.”