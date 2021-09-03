David Patten, Three-Time Super Bowl Winner, Dead At 47

Former New England Patriots wide receiver and three-time Super Bowl champion David Patten was reportedly killed in a motorcycle crash on Thursday (September 2) outside of Columbia, South Carolina. He was 47.

South Carolina Highway Patrol Lance Cpl. Nick Pye said Patten crossed a median, which resulted in a crash with two other cars, reports ESPN. One of the drivers of a vehicle involved in the accident was also taken to a hospital with undisclosed injuries. The crash remains under investigation by the highway patrol and coroner’s office.

"I am heartbroken by the news of David's passing," Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in a statement, according to ESPN. "He was a devout Christian who followed his passion following his football career and founded his own ministry. David transitioned from an undersized and understated wide receiver to a powerful and passionate preacher. In New England, he will always be remembered as a three-time Super Bowl Champion."

Patten played for five teams during his 12-year NFL career. He’s best known for the four seasons he spent with the Patriots from 2001 to 2004, during which he won three Super Bowls. He caught the only offensive touchdown for the Pats during their first championship victory in 2001, giving them a 14-3 lead just before halftime.

Sam Gordon, who had Patten as a client in his management firm, said his family is “very heartbroken” by his death.

"If there is one thing I want people to know about David, it's that as great a player he was, he was a better man," Gordon told ESPN.

Patten finished his NFL career in 2008, hauling in 324 receptions, 4,715 yards and 24 touchdowns while playing for the Pats, the New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, New Orleans Saints, and Washington Football Team.

David Patten is survived by his wife.