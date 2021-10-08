Sage Steele Scheduled To Return To ESPN

Sports anchor Sage Steele will return to ESPN after testing positive for COVID and controversial comments she made on a podcast.

A source told Page Six, “A day hasn’t been set yet. She’ll be back on-air sometime next week.”

As for her being pulled from ESPN, another source, according to Page Six, said, “There were multiple things that were concerning, and it was a collective decision along with Sage for her not to return this week. It was the prudent thing to do [to not have her on-air this week].”

In case you missed it, while on the podcast Uncut with Jay Cutler, she called ESPN’s vaccine mandate “sick.” Additionally, she commented on Obama and his father, who died nearly four decades ago.

The 48-year-old, who has an African American father and an Irish/Italian mother, identifies as biracial, and was complaining marking Black on the Census.

“If they make you choose a race, what are you gonna put? Well, both,” said Steele. “Barack Obama chose black and he’s biracial…congratulations to the President, that’s his thing, I think that’s fascinating considering his Black dad is nowhere to be found but his white mom and grandma raised him, but okay. You do you. I’m gonna do me.”

“Listen, I’m pretty sure my white mom was there when I was born,” she continues. “And my white family loves me as much as my Black family.”