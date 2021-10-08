Trending:

Sage Steele Scheduled To Return To ESPN

NEWPORT BEACH, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 23: SportsCenter anchor Sage Steele at the espnW Women + Sports Summit held at The Resort at Pelican Hill on October 23, 2019 in Newport Beach, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

The sports anchor was pulled off air after testing positive for COVID and controversial comments.

PUBLISHED ON : OCTOBER 8, 2021 / 01:34 PM

Written by BET Staff

Sports anchor Sage Steele will return to ESPN after testing positive for COVID and controversial comments she made on a podcast. 

A source told Page Six, “A day hasn’t been set yet. She’ll be back on-air sometime next week.”

As for her being pulled from ESPN, another source, according to Page Six, said, “There were multiple things that were concerning, and it was a collective decision along with Sage for her not to return this week. It was the prudent thing to do [to not have her on-air this week].” 

In case  you missed it, while on the podcast Uncut with Jay Cutler, she called ESPN’s vaccine mandate “sick.” Additionally, she commented on Obama and his father, who died nearly four decades ago. 

The 48-year-old, who has an African American father and an Irish/Italian mother, identifies as biracial, and was complaining marking Black on the Census.

“If they make you choose a race, what are you gonna put? Well, both,” said Steele. “Barack Obama chose black and he’s biracial…congratulations to the President, that’s his thing, I think that’s fascinating considering his Black dad is nowhere to be found but his white mom and grandma raised him, but okay. You do you. I’m gonna do me.”

“Listen, I’m pretty sure my white mom was there when I was born,” she continues. “And my white family loves me as much as my Black family.”

Obama Sr. died in 1982 at 48 years old in an automobile accident when the future president was only 21 years old. 

It’s been since 2000 that Steele, or anyone else, can check more than one race on the Census.

On Oct. 5, USA Today, Sage Steele apologized, saying in a statement, "I know my recent comments created controversy for the company, and I apologize. We are in the midst of an extremely challenging time that impacts all of us, and it's more critical than ever that we communicate constructively and thoughtfully.”

(Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

