Deontay Wilder Reflects On Tyson Fury Fight After 11th Round TKO

Deontay Wilder doesn’t experience losing often in boxing but he does have experience being taken down by Tyson Fury.

On Saturday night (October 9), the British WBC heavyweight champion defeated Wilder in Las Vegas, knocking him out in the 11th round to retain the title. Wilder won the opportunity to challenge Fury for a third time when an arbitrator granted him his rematch following the February 2020 knockout loss.

Wilder appeared more bulked up for the fight in comparison to past bouts and fought better in his latest, however it wasn’t enough. He got close to winning the fight in the fourth round with a pair of knockdowns, but Fury managed to rally and would outbox Wilder for the rest of the contest.