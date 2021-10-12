Deontay Wilder Reflects On Tyson Fury Fight After 11th Round TKO

Deontay Wilder doesn’t experience losing often in boxing but he does have experience being taken down by Tyson Fury.
On Saturday night (October 9), the British WBC heavyweight champion defeated Wilder in Las Vegas, knocking him out in the 11th round to retain the title. Wilder won the opportunity to challenge Fury for a third time when an arbitrator granted him his rematch following the February 2020 knockout loss.
Wilder appeared more bulked up for the fight in comparison to past bouts and fought better in his latest, however it wasn’t enough. He got close to winning the fight in the fourth round with a pair of knockdowns, but Fury managed to rally and would outbox Wilder for the rest of the contest.
RELATED: Boxing Champ Deontay Wilder Wants To Knock Out Hollywood
Wilder did not speak with the media following the loss, but is now releasing a statement over the fight.
"I did my best, but it wasn't good enough," Wilder said, according to CBS Sports. "I'm not sure what happened. I know that in training he did certain things, and I also knew that he didn't come in at 277 to be a ballet dancer. He came to lean on me, try to rough me up, and he succeeded."
Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images
COMMENTS