Soul Train Awards 2022: Red Carpet Fashion Should Be Fun
The celebs who graced the red carpet at the Soul Train Awards 2022, definitely had fun with their outfits.
While looking good is a serious matter, it should also be a lot of fun. If you're comfortable in your clothes, you'll look good and you'll feel great. Celebs showed off the confidence that comes with knowing you look fantastic and having a good time on the carpet of the 2022 Soul Train Awards. Let's take a peek at some fun fashion.
By: Alba Anthony