Soul Train Awards 2022: Red Carpet Fashion Should Be Fun

The celebs who graced the red carpet at the Soul Train Awards 2022, definitely had fun with their outfits.

While looking good is a serious matter, it should also be a lot of fun. If you're comfortable in your clothes, you'll look good and you'll feel great. Celebs showed off the confidence that comes with knowing you look fantastic and having a good time on the carpet of the 2022 Soul Train Awards. Let's take a peek at some fun fashion. By: Alba Anthony

Photo By Paras Griffin

Eric Bellinger played with texture adding a shiny silver shirt to his suit

Photo By Paras Griffin

Skyh Black looks both modern and vintage in a wide-legged brown velvet suit

Photo By Frazer Harrison

Luenell gives us pattern, sparkle, feathers, AND a smile in this colorful ensemble

Photo By Paras Griffin

DJ Trauma strikes a pose in his blue velvet double breasted jacket

Photo By Paras Griffin

Durand Bernarr's cathedral length durag train and feathered sleeves are a perfect match to the red two piece ensemble

Photo By Paras Griffin