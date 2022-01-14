12 Actors Who Played Dr. MLK & Honored His Legacy
From Samuel L. Jackson to Paul Winfield, here are a few performers who portrayed the late civil rights icon.
1 / 12
In a time where being meta was not even a thought, Dexter Scott King, the second son of Dr. King and wife Coretta, playing his pops in ‘The Rosa Parks Story,’ a 2002 TV movie based on one of the field generals of the Civil Rights Movement.
Photo By Sebastian Artz/Getty Images
2 / 12
The venerable James Earl Jones has always had the voice that commands a room. But in 1982’s ‘Freedom to Speak,’Jones played Dr. King and Frederick Douglass with a panache and aplomb that only he could muster.
Photo By ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
3 / 12
In 2000’s ‘Parting the Waters,’ Courtney B. Vance played Dr. King in the Harry Belafonte-produced TV mini-series.
Photo By Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images
4 / 12
Paul Winfield was the first to step into the role as the civil rights leader for NBC’s 1978 TV miniseries, ‘King’.
Photo By Fotos International/Getty Images
5 / 12
David Oyelowo shook newer audiences to the core after taking on the role of Dr. King for Ava DuVernay’s ‘Selma,’ which depicted King’s 1965 voting rights campaign.
Photo By Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images
ADVERTISEMENT
6 / 12
Robert Guillaume brand of class and confidence was on full display in the 1985 film, ‘Prince Jack,’ where the Golden Globe-nominee played as the civil rights leader who had conversations about integration with President John F. Kennedy.
Photo By ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images
7 / 12
Samuel L. Jackson, a Morehouse alumni, channeled the emotional last moments of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. in his Broadway debut, ‘The Mountaintop.’
Photo By Eugene Gologursky/WireImage
8 / 12
Malik Yoba played the good reverend in 2013’s TV movie, ‘Betty & Coretta,’ which followed the widows of the slain activists following in their footsteps.
Photo By Cindy Ord/Getty Images
9 / 12
In a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment, LeVar Burton plays Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. aside Will Smith in ‘Ali,’ the biopic about the late, great boxer, Muhammad Ali.
Photo By SGranitz/WireImage
10 / 12
There hasn’t been a role that Clifton Powell can’t tackle. In ABC’s TV movie, ‘Selma,Lord, Selma,’ the 1999 drama found Powell as Dr. King, impacting the youth to join the Civil Rights Movement.
Photo By SGranitz/WireImage
ADVERTISEMENT