2024 Oscars: Our Favorite Celebs Who Sizzled On the Red Carpet

The iconic Hollywood strip was lit! See who sparkled and shined bright like diamonds.

issa-rae-081024.jpg

OK, Issa Rae! We see you rocking all black and a plunging neckline.

Photo By John Shearer

danielle-brooks-031024.jpg

Danielle Brooks looked breathtaking in this gown that featured a high split and a sweetheart neckline.

Photo By John Shearer

da-vine-joy-randolph-2-031024.jpg

First-time Oscar winner Da-Vine Joy Randolph brought the glitz and glamour in this sky-blue ensemble.

Photo By FREDERIC J. BROWN/

gabrielle-union-dwyane-wade.jpg-

Dwyane Wade and his leading lady Gabrielle Union looked picture-perfect.

Photo By Eric McCandless

GettyImages-2074234437.jpg

Our sis Lupita Nyong'o was spring-time ready in this blue number.

Photo By John Shearer/

lena-waithe-colman-domingo-031024.jpg

We can't deny the family reunion vibes when Lena Waithe and Colman Domingo linked on the red carpet.

Photo By Emma McIntyre

cynthia-erivo-031024.jpg

Cynthia Erivo's avant-garde gown was the star of the carpet.

Photo By Mike Coppola

laverne-cox-031024jpg

Laverne Cox's mission was to slay the carpet, and she did the thang!

Photo By John Shearer

ryan-michelle-bathe-sterling-k-brown-031024.jpg

Sterling K. Brown and his lovely wife Ryan Michelle Bathe are definitely serving #couplesgoals.

Photo By Mike Coppola

dwayne-johnson-031024.jpg

Action star Dwayne Johnson was dapper in this silver suit that he accentuated with a merlot shirt.

Photo By Gilbert Flores

ericka-alexander-031024.jpg

Erika Alexander didn't come to play. You betta ask somebody! Get is sis!

Photo By Gilbert Flores