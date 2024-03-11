2024 Oscars: Our Favorite Celebs Who Sizzled On the Red Carpet
The iconic Hollywood strip was lit! See who sparkled and shined bright like diamonds.
OK, Issa Rae! We see you rocking all black and a plunging neckline.
Photo By John Shearer
Danielle Brooks looked breathtaking in this gown that featured a high split and a sweetheart neckline.
Photo By John Shearer
First-time Oscar winner Da-Vine Joy Randolph brought the glitz and glamour in this sky-blue ensemble.
Photo By FREDERIC J. BROWN/
Dwyane Wade and his leading lady Gabrielle Union looked picture-perfect.
Photo By Eric McCandless
Our sis Lupita Nyong'o was spring-time ready in this blue number.
Photo By John Shearer/
