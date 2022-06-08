BET Awards 2022: Saweetie Proves Hair Is Just Another Accessory
Whether long or short, bright or dark, Saweetie’s hair styles are always a mood.
Saweetie is a staple on carpets and events. While she is always well dressed her hair is often a highlight. The Icy Queen treats her hair as an accessory switching her styles like she switches her flows. Before we see if she wins "Best Female Rapper" at the BET Awards 2022 on June 26 at 8pm, let’s take a look back at some of the fun she’s had with her hair styles.
By: Alba Anthony