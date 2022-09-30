Hip Hop Awards 2022: Best Dressed Moments On The Red Carpet!
See the looks that caught our attention at the star-studded event.
1 / 17
Remy Ma
Photo By (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)
2 / 17
Lorena Cartagena and Fat Joe
Photo By (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)
3 / 17
Lil' Kim
Photo By (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)
4 / 17
Kali
Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
5 / 17
DJ Envy
Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
6 / 17
Amina Buddafly
Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
7 / 17
DJ Cassidy
Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
8 / 17
King Combs
Photo By (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)
9 / 17
Trina
Photo By (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)
10 / 17
Trick Daddy
Photo By (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)
11 / 17
Baby Tate
Photo By (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)
12 / 17
Yung Bleu
Photo By (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)
13 / 17
Tami Roman
Photo By (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)
14 / 17
Spice
Photo By (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)
15 / 17
Clifton Powell
Photo By (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)
