Hip Hop Awards 2022: Best Dressed Moments On The Red Carpet!

See the looks that caught our attention at the star-studded event.

Remy Ma

Lorena Cartagena and Fat Joe

Lil' Kim

Kali

DJ Envy

Amina Buddafly

DJ Cassidy

King Combs

Trina

Trick Daddy

Baby Tate

Yung Bleu

Tami Roman

Spice

Clifton Powell

French Montana

Dream Doll

