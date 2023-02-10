2023 NAACP Image Awards: The Breakout Style Of Tenoch Huerta
Marvel's latest villain was more than ready for the spotlight.
Tenoch Huerta lit up the screen as Namor the feathered serpent god in Wakanda Forever the much-anticipated sequel to Black Panther, earning him a 2023 NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture. The movie landed Huerta on carpets and garnered him invites to events allowing us to see his style. While he keeps it simple, he isn't afraid to play with color or texture making him a fun watch. Let's take a peek at some of his style moments.
By: Alba Anthony