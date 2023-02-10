2023 NAACP Image Awards: The Breakout Style Of Tenoch Huerta

Marvel's latest villain was more than ready for the spotlight.

Tenoch Huerta lit up the screen as Namor the feathered serpent god in Wakanda Forever the much-anticipated sequel to Black Panther, earning him a 2023 NAACP Image Award nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture. The movie landed Huerta on carpets and garnered him invites to events allowing us to see his style. While he keeps it simple, he isn't afraid to play with color or texture making him a fun watch. Let's take a peek at some of his style moments. By: Alba Anthony

Photo By Andreas Rentz

Tenoch Huerta gave a nod to his home country in a blue suit and traditional tie at the Wakanda Forever event in Mexico City

Photo By Agustin Cuevas

Tenoch Huerta chose a double breasted black suit for the world premiere of Wakanda Forever

Photo By Axelle

Tenoch Huerta donned a blue velvet jacket for The Ultimate Disney Fan Event

Photo By The Walt Disney Company

Tenoch Huerta kept it simple in a black suit with a pink shirt at Comic-Con 2022

Photo By Alberto E. Rodriguez

Tenoch Huerta is fine as wine in a suit paired with a dark pink shirt

Photo By Paul Morigi