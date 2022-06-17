New Dad Alert!: Celebrities Who Welcomed Children In 2022

Another February baby! Odell Beckham Jr. and his girlfriend Lauren Wood welcomed their first child together on February 7, 2022. Baby Zydn has since made his social media debut on both his parents' social media pages. The NFL star has even posted a heartwarming video teaching his son the fundamentals of football. So sweet!
Romeo Miller is loving his role as a first-time dad! The actor welcomed his first child with Drew Sangster in February 2022. Since announcing the birth of his daughter, affectionately known as Baby R, the proud father has posted several heartwarming photos showing the unbreakable bond he shares with his baby girl.
A$AP Rocky welcomed his first child with Rihanna in May 2022! As expected, the birth of the couple’s baby boy took social media by storm. "I will always remind my children to never lose their imagination, even as adults, no matter what," the rapper shared in an interview with Dazed & Confused when asked about his new role as a father.