Meghan Markle Drips in Style During Trip to Nigeria

From the moment The Duchess of Sussex touched down in Nigeria, her fabulous flair boasted bright colors and bold patterns in tribute to the country.

She was seen arriving at the Lagos airport wearing a white button-down blouse with a long blue wrap skirt for a dynamic first impression, all topped with dark sunglasses.

Photo By Andrew Esiebo

While visiting the Lagos State Governor's Office, she donned a beautiful bright yellow flowy dress accented with a green and light blue kente cloth designed by the governor.

Photo By Anadolu

She marveled at the Nigeria Unconquered dinner in a sleek white strapless gown.

Photo By Andrew Esiebo

Markle sparkled in another white monochromatic moment. This power suit is everything!

Photo By Andrew Esiebo

While watching a dance performance, Markle rocked a long apricot sleeveless dress with a chunky brown necklace.

Photo By Andrew Esiebo

Markle kept it stylish in a chic peek-a-boo dress and sandals while going to a volleyball game.

Photo By Anadolu

While speaking at a Women in Leadership conference, she wore a red dress with a ruffled hem and nude heels.

Photo By Andrew Esiebo