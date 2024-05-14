Meghan Markle Drips in Style During Trip to Nigeria
From the moment The Duchess of Sussex touched down in Nigeria, her fabulous flair boasted bright colors and bold patterns in tribute to the country.
She was seen arriving at the Lagos airport wearing a white button-down blouse with a long blue wrap skirt for a dynamic first impression, all topped with dark sunglasses.
Photo By Andrew Esiebo
While visiting the Lagos State Governor's Office, she donned a beautiful bright yellow flowy dress accented with a green and light blue kente cloth designed by the governor.
Photo By Anadolu
She marveled at the Nigeria Unconquered dinner in a sleek white strapless gown.
Photo By Andrew Esiebo
Markle sparkled in another white monochromatic moment. This power suit is everything!
Photo By Andrew Esiebo
While watching a dance performance, Markle rocked a long apricot sleeveless dress with a chunky brown necklace.
Photo By Andrew Esiebo
