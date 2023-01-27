2023 NAACP Image Awards: Nominees For 'Outstanding Actor - TV Drama' Bring The Fashion Heat

These actors bring the heat on and off the screen.

The nominees for the 2023 NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Actor in a Drama Series all gave performances that kept us locked into our screens. But when these gentlemen step off set, they have us locked into their fashion. They give us fashion and flair while maintaining their individuality. Let's take a peek at some of their recent style moments. By: Alba Anthony

Photo By Victor Boyko

Nicco Annan looks regal in a red suit with black sash at the Critics Choice Association 5th Annual Celebration of Black Cinema and Television

Photo By Robin L Marshall

Damson Idris is decked out in all black at The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power world premiere after party

Photo By David M. Bennett

Sterling K. Brown goes bold in a bright pink suit for an appearance at The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon

Photo By Paula Lobo

Jabari Banks is bold in gold with blue accents at the 2023 TCA Winter Press Tour

Photo By Rodin Eckenroth

Kofi Siriboe keeps it casual in a shirt and bucket hat at the 2022 Essence Festival of Culture

Photo By Paras Griffin