Tony Awards 2023 : The 10 Best Red Carpet Moments of the Night
See our favorite looks from Sunday's show.
1 / 10
Lupita Nyong’o was out of this world in a futuristic one-of-a-kind cast and mold of her own body by Misha Japanwala. She fully embraced the experience with edgy head art while donning a modern power suit.
Photo By (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
2 / 10
Ariana DeBose showed up in a sleeveless Prada number adorned with a plunging neckline, teardrop earrings while wearing her hair in a low pony.
Photo By (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
3 / 10
Uzo Aduba looks vibrant in a yellow monochromatic Christian Siriano suit. But her baby bump was also the center of attention
Photo By (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
4 / 10
Colman Domingo served Black boy joy in a classic Thom Browne suit and a crisp white shirt.
Photo By (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
5 / 10
Kandi Burruss was elegant and regal in a black and white color-blocking Sergio Hundson gown while wearing a pair of chandelier earrings.
Photo By (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Tony Awards Productions)
