Tony Awards 2023 : The 10 Best Red Carpet Moments of the Night

See our favorite looks from Sunday's show.

061223-style-tony-awards-looks-2.jpg

1 / 10

Lupita Nyong’o was out of this world in a futuristic one-of-a-kind cast and mold of her own body by Misha Japanwala. She fully embraced the experience with edgy head art while donning a modern power suit.

061223-style-tony-awards-looks-1.jpg

2 / 10

Ariana DeBose showed up in a sleeveless Prada number adorned with a plunging neckline, teardrop earrings while wearing her hair in a low pony.

061223-style-tony-awards-looks-8.jpg

3 / 10

Uzo Aduba looks vibrant in a yellow monochromatic Christian Siriano suit. But her baby bump was also the center of attention

061223-style-tony-awards-looks-10.jpg

4 / 10

Colman Domingo served Black boy joy in a classic Thom Browne suit and a crisp white shirt.

061223-style-tony-awards-looks-9.jpg

5 / 10

Kandi Burruss was elegant and regal in a black and white color-blocking Sergio Hundson gown while wearing a pair of chandelier earrings.

061223-style-tony-awards-looks-7.jpg

6 / 10

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II chose a pewter suit by Ferragamo featuring a wrap jacket with matching trousers and classic pair of shoes.

061223-style-tony-awards-looks-6.jpg

7 / 10

Amber Ruffin rocked her perfectly plucked and teased afro while looking like a dream come true in an azure gown by Rachel Gilbert.

061223-style-tony-awards-looks-5.jpg

8 / 10

Jordan E. Cooper was cool and collected in a cinnamon Off-White suite which featured a portrait of walking bodies.

061223-style-tony-awards-looks-4.jpg

9 / 10

Common made a nod to old Hollywood glamour in a Michael Andrews Bespoke tuxedo, black bowtie and Fred Leighton jewels.

061223-style-tony-awards-looks-3.jpg

10 / 10

Transformers star Dominique Fishback was stylish in a midnight black gown with sexy cutouts by Dundas with beach waves and a red lip to complete the look.

