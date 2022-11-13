Soul Train Awards 2022: Fabulous Hairstyles And Eye-Catching Glam Spotted On The Blue Carpet!

Reginae Carter, Novi Brown, and more!

Alise Willis dons loose wave curls on the red carpet. The 'Ruthless' actress completed her look with shimmery glam.

Photo By (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Novi Brown showcases elegance and style with a beautiful updo and an eye-catching bold lip.

Photo By (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Reginae Carter wows onlookers with her fabulous cascading curls.

Photo By (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Candiace Dillard-Bassett rocks a sexy side ponytail to the star-studded event.

Photo By (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Actress Danielle LaRoach shimmers with sleek hair and effortless glam.

Photo By (Photo by Mindy Small/WireImage)

LeToya Luckett flaunts her short wavy hairdo.

Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET)

Paige Hurd looks beautiful with a side swept bang and smoky eyeshadow.

Photo By (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Inayah's eye-catching makeup was an entire mood.

Photo By (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Candice Renee creates a look with a wavy high ponytail and smoky makeup look.

Photo By (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Liz Lafontant serves up holiday makeup inspiration with glitter eyeshadow and a bold red lip.

Photo By (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Melissa L Williams' curly updo beautifully complimented her sleek evening attire.

Photo By (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Coco Jones debuts a wet and wavy bob at the star-studded event.

Photo By (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)