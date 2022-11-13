Soul Train Awards 2022: Fabulous Hairstyles And Eye-Catching Glam Spotted On The Blue Carpet!
Reginae Carter, Novi Brown, and more!
Alise Willis dons loose wave curls on the red carpet. The 'Ruthless' actress completed her look with shimmery glam.
Novi Brown showcases elegance and style with a beautiful updo and an eye-catching bold lip.
Reginae Carter wows onlookers with her fabulous cascading curls.
Candiace Dillard-Bassett rocks a sexy side ponytail to the star-studded event.
Actress Danielle LaRoach shimmers with sleek hair and effortless glam.
LeToya Luckett flaunts her short wavy hairdo.
Paige Hurd looks beautiful with a side swept bang and smoky eyeshadow.
Inayah's eye-catching makeup was an entire mood.
Candice Renee creates a look with a wavy high ponytail and smoky makeup look.
Liz Lafontant serves up holiday makeup inspiration with glitter eyeshadow and a bold red lip.
