Hip Hop Awards 2022: Kid Cudi Knows How To Fun With Fashion

Just like his music, Cudi isn’t afraid to experiment with fashion.

Kid Cudi on BET Breaks 2019.

1 / 6

When it comes to hip hop and fashion few are able to have as much fun with both as Kid Cudi. In some spaces his sartorial choices would be considered outrageous but, combined with his flows and personality, it’s just Kid Cudi being Kid Cudi. It should all be fun and he is definitely having fun. Let’s take a look at some of his latest fashion moments.

GettyImages-1398285727.jpg

2 / 6

Kid Cudi adds a pop of color with a bright pink sweater and matching shoes at the 2023 Dior Men’s Spring Fashion Show

Photo By David Crotty

GettyImages-1395066506.jpg

3 / 6

Kid Cudi shows off the lining of his royal blue cape at the 2022 Met Gala: In America: An Anthology of Fashion

Photo By Jeff Kravitz

GettyImages-1388115560.jpg

4 / 6

Kid Cudi shows brown can be formal in a loose fitted suit at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Photo By Arturo Holmes

GettyImages-1373199669.jpg

5 / 6

Kid Cudi pairs Off White Jordan 1s with a sparkly suit jacket at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards

Photo By Jeff Kravitz

GettyImages-1352557087.jpg

6 / 6

Kid Cudi attends the 2021 CFDA Fashion Awards in a look that would make Carrie Bradshaw swoon

Photo By Dimitrios Kambouris