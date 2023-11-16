Soul Train Awards 2023: Coco Jones Soulful Hair Glam Moments We Love
Our babygirl is looking good!
Coco Jones is nothing short of beautiful and talented, but she continues to show in other avenues like her hairstyle and is giving us pin up girl as she attends the PrettyLittleThing x Naomi Campbell runway show at Cipriani 25 Broadway on September 05, 2023 in New York City.
Photo By Getty
Coco Jones is singing her heart out as she sports her beautiful curls as performs on Day 2 of the 2023 Sol Blume Festival at Discovery Park on August 20, 2023 in Sacramento, California.
Photo By Getty
Coco Jones is looking like a snack and her hair laid with this swoop as she performs onstage during a taping of iHeartRadio’s Living Black 2023 Block Party in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for iHeartRadio )
Photo By Getty
Coco Jones is eating the girls up with this fresh blow out with a smile to match as she attends the 2023 ESPYs Awards at the Dolby Theatre on July 12, 2023 in Hollywood, California.
Photo By Getty
Coco Jones performs down, and it's her looks that matches her vocal ability which is a 10 across the board. Look at our girl in her wet and wavy look as she performs on day 2 of the 2023 ESSENCE Festival Of Culture™ at Caesars Superdome on July 01, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo By Getty
