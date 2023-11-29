Soul Train Awards 2023: 21 Savage's Most Savage Fashion Moments
Sometimes you need to push the envelope.
The all black is a must when onstage and 21 Savage is giving us a dope moment here with the swag as he performs onstage during day two of Rolling Loud Miami at Hard Rock Stadium on July 22, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Photo By Getty
Rocking the Ed Hardy back in the day, it feels good to see it make a reappearance with today's new talent as rapper 21 Savage attends '21 Savage Presents Throwback Atlanta Birthday Celebration' at Underground Atlanta on October 21, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo By Getty
You can never go wrong with a leather jacket. Look at 21 in the burgundy leather jacket with a fitted cap to the back he performs onstage during 2023 HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash at State Farm Arena on June 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo By Getty
The all white moment for dad and sons day is such a vibe. Gotta be cozy with the kids in a sweatsuit as he looks on in the 2023 NBA All Star Starry 3-Point Contest at Vivint Arena on February 18, 2023 in Salt Lake City, Utah
Photo By Getty
Another fly sweatsuit from 21 as he rocks out with the kids at a basketball game. The orange and green sweatsuit is a vibe as he attends the game between the Chicago Bulls and the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on December 21, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo By Getty
