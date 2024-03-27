All About Diarra Kilpatrick from 'Diarra from Detroit'
This comedian is balancing motherhood while starring in one of the buzziest shows of the season.
1 / 9
At the premiere of "Diarra from Detroit," Diarra Kilpatrick rocked a silver gown accentuated with a high split and embellishments. She also had matching footwear.
Photo By Leon Bennett
2 / 9
Earlier that month, she, along with other cast members from the show set foot at the 55th Annual NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles. Ok Sis, we see you!
Photo By Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
3 / 9
Diarra bodied this pose
Photo By Diarraroni Instagram
4 / 9
She also served boss energy for Paper. Encore!
Photo By diarraoni
5 / 9
In this fun feature, Kilpatrick dropped the scoop on the key to a successful relationship.
Photo By r29unbothered
ADVERTISEMENT