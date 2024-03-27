All About Diarra Kilpatrick from 'Diarra from Detroit'

This comedian is balancing motherhood while starring in one of the buzziest shows of the season.

diarra-kilpatrick-032524-3.jpg

1 / 9

At the premiere of "Diarra from Detroit," Diarra Kilpatrick rocked a silver gown accentuated with a high split and embellishments. She also had matching footwear.

Photo By Leon Bennett

GettyImages-2090228803.jpg

2 / 9

Earlier that month, she, along with other cast members from the show set foot at the 55th Annual NAACP Image Awards in Los Angeles. Ok Sis, we see you!

Photo By Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

diarra pose.png

3 / 9

Diarra bodied this pose

Photo By Diarraroni Instagram

papermag.png

4 / 9

She also served boss energy for Paper. Encore!

Photo By diarraoni

ig.png

5 / 9

In this fun feature, Kilpatrick dropped the scoop on the key to a successful relationship.

Photo By r29unbothered

ADVERTISEMENT
fam.jpg

6 / 9

With a hot new series under her belt, her most intriguing role is Mom. She shares son, Miles, 2, with husband and showrunner, Miles Feldsott. The doting couple have been married for nearly nine years.

Photo By diarraoni

vday.png

7 / 9

For Valentine's Day, Kilpatrick showed her son and husband some love in a sweet post on the 'gram.

Photo By diarraoni

beach.jpg

8 / 9

This queen is proud to be a Black woman, and we're here for it.

Photo By diarraoni

ren.jpg

9 / 9

Kilpatrick is also a proud member of the Beehive. She was in the house at Beyonce's Renaissance concert in Las Vegas last year while rocking this platinum ensemble.

Photo By diarraoni