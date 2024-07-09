Summer Skin Care: What You Need to Know

Learn more about taking care of your skin and why we need to worry about skin cancer, too.

/content/dam/betcom/images/2012/12/Health/052914-health-skin-care-beach-skin-cancer-sun-rays-vacation.jpg

1 / 9

Let the Sun Come Out! - After an incredibly harsh winter, summer is right around the corner. Now that you'll be showing more skin, you'll need a different skin-care regimen. Learn more about taking care of your skin and why we need to worry about skin cancer, too. (Photo: Radius Images/GettyImages)

Photo By Photo: Hero Images/Corbis

Chafes Your Skin   - Chafing is when your skin rubs together over time and gets irritated, red and even sometimes produces a rash. Because chafing mostly happens when your skin is moist, wearing these too-tight corsets, which cause you to sweat, can definitely chafe your skin. &nbsp;

2 / 9

Skin Cancer Is Our Problem Too - Yes, whites are more likely to be diagnosed with skin cancer, but Blacks who are diagnosed with it are more likely to die. Examine your body and look for moles that may be changing in color, larger than a pencil eraser, have jagged and irregular borders. (Photo: Radius Images/GettyImages)

Photo By (Photo: Radius Images/Getty Images)

168433700

3 / 9

SPF Your Body Down - The melanin in our skin does give us extra protection against the sun’s rays, but that alone isn’t enough. Use SPF 30 or higher every day on your body. For your face, make sure to use an oil-free version. Also, make sure to put in your ears and in between your fingers and toes when going out in the sun. (Photo: Getty Images)

Photo By (Photo: Courtesy Mario Badescu)

On the Rise - While still on the mend, Obamacare enrollment was much stronger in its second month. According to the latest report, approximately 365,000 have purchased private insurance&nbsp;and 803,000 have been determined to be eligible for the public Medicaid program.&nbsp; (Photo: Christopher Futcher/Getty Images)

4 / 9

Get a Full-Body Skin Exam - Most of us have never had a dermatologist check our entire body for signs of skin cancer — but we should start asking for this procedure. Because the earlier you can detect skin cancer, the higher your survival rates can be. Start your summer out right with a head-to-toe scan. (Photo: Christopher Futcher/Getty Images)

Photo By (Photo: Christopher Futcher/Getty Images)

Get Me Bodied - Ginger is warm, inviting and uplifting. Rejuvenate your body with this awesome ginger scrub. Ingredients: ½ cup sea salt, 5 drops of ginger essential oil, 5 drops sweet orange, 1/12 cup of almond oil. Blend and scrub in the shower.(Photo: Steve Mason/Getty Images)

5 / 9

Exfoliate, Exfoliate, Exfoliate - Buried under sweaters and heavy clothing, your skin may be a bit rough. One way to smooth it out is by exfoliating your body, which helps get rid you of the dead layers. You can opt for a liquid scrub or use exfoliating gloves. (Photo: Steve Mason/GettyImages)

Photo By (Photo: Steve Mason/Getty Images)

ADVERTISEMENT
Glow On - Forget expensive creams and makeup that promises miracles — clear, healthy skin is just a meal away when you eat these foods. By Kenrya Rankin Naasel&nbsp; (Photo: JGI/Jamie Grill/Blend Images/Corbis)

6 / 9

Get Your Blot On - Humidity and heat can make your face so greasy that it feels like you can fry chicken on it. Keep shine away and carry blotting sheets. All you do is press it on your face and let it soak up the oil. These sheets are inexpensive and can help reduce breakouts during the hot months. (Photo: Strauss/Curtis/Corbis)

Photo By (Photo: JGI/Jamie Grill/Blend Images/Corbis)

Use a Cream - There are a lot of creams out there that claim to cure cellulite, but nothing can really cure it. They can only help. We like Bliss’s Fat Girl Slim and Nivea’s Skin Firming &amp; Toning Gel Cream to reduce the appearance of cellulite.&nbsp; (Photo: i love images/Getty Images)

7 / 9

Keeping Skin Hydrated - During the summer, the heat is not a game and can dry out your skin. Make sure you stay moisturized with lotion and seal it in with body oil. Also, keep a small spray bottle of water to spritz on throughout the day to keep you cool and your skin hydrated. (Photo: i love images/Getty Images)

Photo By Photo: i love images/Getty Images)

Don’t Forget Your Lips - Our lips are an area of our body that we often forget about. This summer, make sure to exfoliate your lips and keep them protected by using SPF-based lip balm every day.&nbsp;(Photo: Image Source/Corbis)

8 / 9

Don’t Forget Your Lips - Our lips are an area of our body that we often forget about. This summer, make sure to exfoliate your lips and keep them protected by using SPF-based lip balm every day. (Photo: Image Source/Corbis)

Photo By (Photo: Image Source/Corbis)

Drink Up - Drinking plenty of water flushes out toxins and nourishes, hydrates and moisturizes your skin from within.&nbsp; (Photo: Image Source/Corbis)

9 / 9

Hello H2O! - Hands down, drinking water is one of the best and affordable things you can do to keep your skin supple and hydrated. You don’t have to buy fancy bottled water either. Try carrying a water bottle with you and refill it during the day. (Photo: Image Source/Corbis)

Photo By (Photo: Image Source/Corbis)