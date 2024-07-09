Summer Skin Care: What You Need to Know
Learn more about taking care of your skin and why we need to worry about skin cancer, too.
Let the Sun Come Out! - After an incredibly harsh winter, summer is right around the corner. Now that you'll be showing more skin, you'll need a different skin-care regimen. Learn more about taking care of your skin and why we need to worry about skin cancer, too. (Photo: Radius Images/GettyImages)
Skin Cancer Is Our Problem Too - Yes, whites are more likely to be diagnosed with skin cancer, but Blacks who are diagnosed with it are more likely to die. Examine your body and look for moles that may be changing in color, larger than a pencil eraser, have jagged and irregular borders. (Photo: Radius Images/GettyImages)
SPF Your Body Down - The melanin in our skin does give us extra protection against the sun’s rays, but that alone isn’t enough. Use SPF 30 or higher every day on your body. For your face, make sure to use an oil-free version. Also, make sure to put in your ears and in between your fingers and toes when going out in the sun. (Photo: Getty Images)
Get a Full-Body Skin Exam - Most of us have never had a dermatologist check our entire body for signs of skin cancer — but we should start asking for this procedure. Because the earlier you can detect skin cancer, the higher your survival rates can be. Start your summer out right with a head-to-toe scan. (Photo: Christopher Futcher/Getty Images)
Exfoliate, Exfoliate, Exfoliate - Buried under sweaters and heavy clothing, your skin may be a bit rough. One way to smooth it out is by exfoliating your body, which helps get rid you of the dead layers. You can opt for a liquid scrub or use exfoliating gloves. (Photo: Steve Mason/GettyImages)
