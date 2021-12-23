The Most Jaw-Dropping Fashion Moments Of 2021

See how Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Saweetie, and other celebrities wowed us this year!

Megan Thee Stallion

The H-town Hottie gave us a mysterious glam in a one-shoulder black lace gown with a sheer skirt at the Dolce & Gabbana's Epic Venice Alta Moda Show. The dress was accessorized with a lace choker necklace with glistening stones and a floral trunk purse.

Cardi B

Cardi has staked her claim as a fashion girl, giving us look, after look. While hosting the American Music Awards the “Up” rapper wore many show-stopping looks including a full Schiaparelli Matador Couture denim jacket covered in gold work paired with leather pants and custom leather platform boots with gold-encrusted toes.

Doja Cat

Doja Cat gave us punk glam with a jet black mullet on the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards red carpet, wearing an eclectic gown designed by Roberto Cavalli. The dress featured a plunging white and black leather bodice and a vibrant green feather skirt.

Ari Lennox

Ari Lennox shined, literally, at the 2021 Soul Train Awards. The songstress wore a deep v-neck stoned covered gown designed by Jolleson, featuring a waist-high cut on the left side and colorful floor-length feathers opposing it.

Chloe x Halle

Chloe x Halle has proved that they are a force to be reckoned with together or countries apart. Whether it’s a performance or a red carpet the girls are giving us looks in sequin and stone embellished gowns.

JT - City Girls

JT wore a vibrant pink and orange tie-dye dress by Chrome Hearts with baby pink leather boots.

Kehlani

Kehlani continued her fashion reign after a host of powerful looks at NYFW. During a Vegas performance alongside Justin Bieber, Kehlani wore a black and white printed leather jacket and matching pants with mesh cutouts at the inner thigh. The monochromatic patterned look was paired with a black studded bodysuit and square toe leather boots.

Saweetie

From collabs to performances and red carpets, the Icy Girl never misses! Ahead of her SNL appearance, Saweetie stepped out wearing a cream feathered gown featuring an extended train and with fiery red hair, channeling some old Hollywood glam.

