The Most Jaw-Dropping Fashion Moments Of 2021
See how Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B, Saweetie, and other celebrities wowed us this year!
1 / 8
The H-town Hottie gave us a mysterious glam in a one-shoulder black lace gown with a sheer skirt at the Dolce & Gabbana's Epic Venice Alta Moda Show. The dress was accessorized with a lace choker necklace with glistening stones and a floral trunk purse.
Photo by @theestallion via Instagram
2 / 8
Cardi has staked her claim as a fashion girl, giving us look, after look. While hosting the American Music Awards the “Up” rapper wore many show-stopping looks including a full Schiaparelli Matador Couture denim jacket covered in gold work paired with leather pants and custom leather platform boots with gold-encrusted toes.
Photo by @iamcardib via Instagram
3 / 8
Doja Cat gave us punk glam with a jet black mullet on the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards red carpet, wearing an eclectic gown designed by Roberto Cavalli. The dress featured a plunging white and black leather bodice and a vibrant green feather skirt.
Photo by @dojacat via Instagram
4 / 8
Ari Lennox shined, literally, at the 2021 Soul Train Awards. The songstress wore a deep v-neck stoned covered gown designed by Jolleson, featuring a waist-high cut on the left side and colorful floor-length feathers opposing it.
Photo by @arilennox via Instagram
5 / 8
Chloe x Halle has proved that they are a force to be reckoned with together or countries apart. Whether it’s a performance or a red carpet the girls are giving us looks in sequin and stone embellished gowns.
Photo by @chloebailey via Instagram
ADVERTISEMENT