2023 NAACP Image Awards: Zendaya Always Steps Out In Style
The actress keeps us gagging and begging for more.
In just a few short years, Zendaya has become a fashion icon. In tandem with her stylist Law Roach, she has developed a style that is sleek, classic, and glamourous. When she appears on a carpet, or at an event, she commands attention. Let's take a look at some of the breathtaking looks of the past year from the 2023 NAACP Image Award Entertainer of the Year nominee.
By: Alba Anthony