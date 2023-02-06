2023 NAACP Image Awards: Zendaya Always Steps Out In Style

The actress keeps us gagging and begging for more.

In just a few short years, Zendaya has become a fashion icon. In tandem with her stylist Law Roach, she has developed a style that is sleek, classic, and glamourous. When she appears on a carpet, or at an event, she commands attention. Let's take a look at some of the breathtaking looks of the past year from the 2023 NAACP Image Award Entertainer of the Year nominee. By: Alba Anthony

Zendaya chose a monocrome suited look and pumps for the FYC Event for Euphoria

Zendaya graced the carpet in a strapless green and black gown for the Time 100 Gala

Zendaya shows off the cutout back of her black gown at the Saint Laurent Pre-Oscars event

Zendaya cuts an elegant figure in a strapless black gown, with pockets, at the 74th Emmy Awards

Zendaya rocks a black suit and tie with a dark pink shirt at the 2022 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

