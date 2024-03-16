2024 NAACP Image Awards: The Men of the Night
See how these brothas stepped up their game on the gold carpet!
1 / 7
Red carpet co-host Terrence J accessorized his black tux with sunglasses and a bowtie.
Photo By Paras Griffin
2 / 7
Skyh Black is on his rock star 'ish. He remixed his suit by going shirtless.
Photo By Paras Griffin
3 / 7
Trevor Jackson played with color by rocking a monochromatic rust ensemble.
Photo By John Salangsang
4 / 7
John Boyega kept it stylish and on trend in all grey.
Photo By Paras Griffin
5 / 7
The only rule on the carpet is to do it your way. Luke James rocked a baseball cap with his suit.
Photo By Paras Griffin
