2024 NAACP Image Awards: The Men of the Night

See how these brothas stepped up their game on the gold carpet!

terrence-j-031624.jpg

1 / 7

Red carpet co-host Terrence J accessorized his black tux with sunglasses and a bowtie.

Photo By Paras Griffin

skyh-black-031624.jpg

2 / 7

Skyh Black is on his rock star 'ish. He remixed his suit by going shirtless.

Photo By Paras Griffin

trevor-jackson-031624.jpg

3 / 7

Trevor Jackson played with color by rocking a monochromatic rust ensemble.

Photo By John Salangsang

john-boyega-031624.jpg

4 / 7

John Boyega kept it stylish and on trend in all grey.

Photo By Paras Griffin

luke-james-031624.jpg

5 / 7

The only rule on the carpet is to do it your way. Luke James rocked a baseball cap with his suit.

Photo By Paras Griffin

damson-idris-031624.jpg

6 / 7

Damson Idris served boss vibes in his classic black tux.

Photo By Paras Griffin

jabari-banks-031624.jpg

7 / 7

"Bel-Air" star Jabari Banks graced the gold carpet while rocking all black.

Photo By Paras Griffin