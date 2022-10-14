2022 Homecoming Memories: Virginia State University
The Trojans lit up The Hill during the second weekend in October to celebrate their Homecoming.
VSU's Essence of Troy dancers with the Trojan Explosion Marching Band rep for the Trojans during the Homecoming parade.
Photo By Courtesy: Virginia State University
The Student Government Association goes revolutionary.
Photo By Courtesy: Virginia State University
Mr. and Miss VSU: Mekhi McKinney and Joy Watson.
Photo By Courtesy: Virginia State University
A float reminding everyone of the year VSU was founded.
Photo By Courtesy: Virginia State University
Phi Beta Sigma, Sigma Gamma Rho and Omega Psi Phi representing.
Photo By Courtesy: Virginia State University
