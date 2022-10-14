2022 Homecoming Memories: Virginia State University

The Trojans lit up The Hill during the second weekend in October to celebrate their Homecoming.

VSU's Essence of Troy dancers with the Trojan Explosion Marching Band rep for the Trojans during the Homecoming parade.

The Student Government Association goes revolutionary.

Mr. and Miss VSU: Mekhi McKinney and Joy Watson.

A float reminding everyone of the year VSU was founded.

Phi Beta Sigma, Sigma Gamma Rho and Omega Psi Phi representing.

A Trojan explosion happened during halftime.

The celebration was fun, but the Trojans lost to the Bowie State Bulldogs 41-14.

Two members of VSU's Essence of Troy of the Trojan Explosion Marching Band.

VSU's mascots waving goodbye and inviting everyone back next year.

