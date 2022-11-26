Soul Train Awards 2022: Xscape Brought Style To The Carpet And Performance
The 2022 Lady of Soul Winners were hot on the carpet and the stage
In the 90s, girl groups were a big deal and Xscape had some of the biggest hits of the era. Hailing from Atlanta, they paired their harmonies with all the trends of the era. Decades later, they still have the harmonies and their fashion has matured as well. The Lady of Soul 2022 honorees came prepared to slay. Let's take a look at their winning fashions.
By: Alba Anthony