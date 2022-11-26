Soul Train Awards 2022: Xscape Brought Style To The Carpet And Performance

The 2022 Lady of Soul Winners were hot on the carpet and the stage

In the 90s, girl groups were a big deal and Xscape had some of the biggest hits of the era. Hailing from Atlanta, they paired their harmonies with all the trends of the era. Decades later, they still have the harmonies and their fashion has matured as well. The Lady of Soul 2022 honorees came prepared to slay. Let's take a look at their winning fashions. By: Alba Anthony

Photo By Paras Griffin

Tamika Scott shows off her gloves and jewels on stage

Photo By Aaron J. Thornton

Kandi Burruss went burlesque with fringe on her performance outfit

Photo By Paras Griffin

LaTocha Scott chose fringed epaulets as a part of her stage outfit

Photo By Paras Griffin

Tameka "Tiny" Harris chose a full length one shoulder outfit for their performance

Photo By Aaron J. Thornton

Xscape wore matching trench coats to accept their 2022 Lady of Soul award

Photo By Paras Griffin