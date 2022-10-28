Homecoming Memories 2022: Howard University

Time for the Meccaverse! It was the Bisons' weekend as HU brought one of the premiere annual social events to Washington D.C.

HowardUhomecoming8.jpg

1 / 9

The Bisonettes show the Homecoming crowd how they do it.

Photo By Courtesy: Howard University

HowardUhomecoming3.jpg

2 / 9

Hello and welcome to the Meccaverse!

Photo By Courtesy: Howard University

HowardUhomecoming13.jpg

3 / 9

Photo By Courtesy: Howard University

HowardUhomecoming6.jpg

4 / 9

Fashion is foward at the HU Homecoming Fashion Show.

Photo By Courtesy: Howard University

HowardUhomecoming11.jpg

5 / 9

Students use their phones to catch one of the many fun Homecoming moments on the yard.

Photo By Courtesy: Howard University

HowardUhomecoming7.jpg

6 / 9

There isn't a prouder moment than when Mr. and Miss Howard University, Rashan Schoffner and Cecily Davis are coronated.

Photo By Courtesy: Howard University

HowardUhomecomingI10.jpg

7 / 9

HU's famous "Showtime' Marching Band takes it down with a drum major backbend during the halftime show.

Photo By Courtesy: Howard University

HowardUhomecoming5.jpg

8 / 9

There's nothing better than a Homecoming when there's a win, which the Bisons did, knocking out Delaware State 35-17.

Photo By Courtesy: Howard University

HowardUhomecoming15.jpg

9 / 9

Whether you're an alumnus, student, or future Bison, it's all about smiles and family during Homecoming.

Photo By Courtesy: Howard University