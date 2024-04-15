See Who Brought the Fashion and Style to Coachella 2024

Our favorites showed up and showed out during the first weekend at one of the buzziest festivals this season.

Lil Yachty rocked denim on denim with touches of green, yellow and red.

Photo By Frazer Harrison

With this brown set and Converse sneakers, Tyler, the Creator is really embracing his new collection with Louis Vuitton.

Photo By Arturo Holmes

Doja Cat was weaved out during her set while rocking blonde from head to toe.

Photo By VALERIE MACON

During the first weekend on Day 3 of the festival, Tems looked breathtaking in a black bedazzled dress.

Photo By Emma McIntyre

On Saturday, Ice Spice rocked the house in a lace-up body suit with her signature red hair.

Photo By Matt Winkelmeyer

On stage is the perfect time to put that 'ish on! Lil Uzi Vert flossed in a pair of bright red sunglasses.

Photo By Arturo Holmes

Jon Batiste played up pink while giving a soul-stirring performance.

Photo By Amy Sussman

This singer can write a book on how to make a statement. In this bold number, Lauryn Hill didn't come to play.

Photo By Arturo Holmes

Blending brands is all about confidence. 21 Savage mixed Nike sneakers with Prada overalls and a graphic hoodie. We see you!

Photo By Arturo Holmes