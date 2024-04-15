See Who Brought the Fashion and Style to Coachella 2024
Our favorites showed up and showed out during the first weekend at one of the buzziest festivals this season.
1 / 9
Lil Yachty rocked denim on denim with touches of green, yellow and red.
Photo By Frazer Harrison
2 / 9
With this brown set and Converse sneakers, Tyler, the Creator is really embracing his new collection with Louis Vuitton.
Photo By Arturo Holmes
3 / 9
Doja Cat was weaved out during her set while rocking blonde from head to toe.
Photo By VALERIE MACON
4 / 9
During the first weekend on Day 3 of the festival, Tems looked breathtaking in a black bedazzled dress.
Photo By Emma McIntyre
5 / 9
On Saturday, Ice Spice rocked the house in a lace-up body suit with her signature red hair.
Photo By Matt Winkelmeyer
ADVERTISEMENT