8 Times Lori Harvey Gave Us Fashion Goals

Lori Harvey turns 28, and what better way to celebrate than by swooning over her most iconic fashion moments? From red carpet glam to street style that slays, here’s a look at some of her best fits that’ll have you saying, "Teach me your ways!"

Serving Black Avant-Garde

Lori Harvey dazzles in a sculptural black gown that’s giving haute couture drama.

Photo By (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Max Mara)

All-Red Monochrome Moment

Lori is seen stepping out in a bold, head-to-toe red ensemble that turns the streets into her runway.

Photo By (Photo by Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images)

Glittering Glam in Silver

Lori stuns in a dazzling silver skirt suit paired with a classic white tank. The gloves? A perfect nod to old-school glam with a modern twist.

Photo By (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)

Goddess in White

Angel energy activated! Lori brings effortless sophistication in a silky white wrap dress with a daring slit, paired with fluffy heels that add a playful twist.

Photo By (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

Golden Glamour at the Vanity Fair Party

With intricate embellishments and a swirling neckline that commands attention, she’s giving modern goddess vibes with a touch of old Hollywood glam.

Photo By (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)

All-Black Perfection at the Met Gala

Lori turns heads at the Met Gala in a custom black gown with daring cutouts and a dramatic train.

Photo By (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

Dazzling in Purple

The fashionista shines in a sparkling mini dress at her PrettyLittleThing launch, proving she knows how to command attention both on and off the runway.

Photo By (Photo by Victoria Sirakova/Getty Images)

Chic Power Suit

Business, but make it fashion! Lori slays the oversized suit trend with a perfectly tailored blazer and sleek black blouse.

Photo By (Photo by Dave Benett/Getty Images for Burberry)