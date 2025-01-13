8 Times Lori Harvey Gave Us Fashion Goals
Lori Harvey turns 28, and what better way to celebrate than by swooning over her most iconic fashion moments? From red carpet glam to street style that slays, here’s a look at some of her best fits that’ll have you saying, "Teach me your ways!"
1 / 8
Lori Harvey dazzles in a sculptural black gown that’s giving haute couture drama.
Photo By (Photo by Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Max Mara)
2 / 8
Lori is seen stepping out in a bold, head-to-toe red ensemble that turns the streets into her runway.
Photo By (Photo by Valentina Frugiuele/Getty Images)
3 / 8
Lori stuns in a dazzling silver skirt suit paired with a classic white tank. The gloves? A perfect nod to old-school glam with a modern twist.
Photo By (Photo by Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images)
4 / 8
Angel energy activated! Lori brings effortless sophistication in a silky white wrap dress with a daring slit, paired with fluffy heels that add a playful twist.
Photo By (Photo by Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)
5 / 8
With intricate embellishments and a swirling neckline that commands attention, she’s giving modern goddess vibes with a touch of old Hollywood glam.
Photo By (Photo by Karwai Tang/Getty Images)
