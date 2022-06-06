BET Awards 2022: The City Girls Are The Epitome of Miami Style
Whether it's a red carpet or event, the duo, who are nominated for 'Best Group' at the BET Awards 2022, are always giving us looks.
1 / 5
By: Alba Anthony
JT and Yung Miami, collectively known as City Girls, have broken into the mainstream but haven’t left their Miami style behind. Their playful rhymes and equally fun performances have garnered them a nomination for "Best Group" at the BET Awards 2022. While we wait until June 26th to see who ultimately takes home the trophy, let’s take a look at some of their style moments.