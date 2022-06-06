BET Awards 2022: The City Girls Are The Epitome of Miami Style

Whether it's a red carpet or event, the duo, who are nominated for 'Best Group' at the BET Awards 2022, are always giving us looks.

City Girls

By: Alba Anthony JT and Yung Miami, collectively known as City Girls, have broken into the mainstream but haven’t left their Miami style behind. Their playful rhymes and equally fun performances have garnered them a nomination for "Best Group" at the BET Awards 2022. While we wait until June 26th to see who ultimately takes home the trophy, let’s take a look at some of their style moments.

Photo By Ethan Miller

City Girls - Billboard Awards

City Girls matched in one shoulder black and purple dresses with a sheer overlay at the 2022 Billboard Music Awards

Photo By Frazer Harrison

City Girls - Strength of a Woman Festival

JT topped a full length bodysuit with a neon wig while Yung Miami keeps it casual in a sequin top and shorts at the 2022 Strength of a Woman Festival concert

Photo By Paras Griffin

City Girls - Revolt Summit

City Girls paired iced out necks and wrists with matching Chanel quilted jumpers in contrasting colors at the 2021 Revolt Summit

Photo By Prince Williams

City Girls

City Girls may be dressed down in t-shirts and boots but they made sure their necks and wrists were dressed up in diamonds at the Annual Mega Friday Night Lounge event

Photo By Prince Williams