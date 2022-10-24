Soul Train Awards 2022: Five Times The 70s Called And Silk Sonic Answered

The duo never met a butterfly collar they didn't love

Silk Sonic, the duo made up of Anderson Paak and Bruno Mars, came out of nowhere in 2020 with their hit "Leave the Door Open" and never looked back. Their soulful grooves, led mostly by Paak's percussion, have a throwback feel and their style matches it. With wide collars, bellbottoms, and warm colors, they've brought the 70s to 2020. Let's take a look back at some of their groovy duds. By Alba Anthony

Photo By John Esparaza

Silk Sonic croons on stage in burnt orange suits with glasses to match at the 63rd Grammy Awards

Photo By Theo Wargo

Silk Sonic is all smiles in their turquoise and pink jackets after picking up their Best Group award at the 2021 BET Awards

Photo By Paras Griffin

Anderson goes all black with a beatnik wig while Bruno rocks a butterfly collar at the 2022 iHeartRadio Music awards

Photo By Kevin Mazur

It doesn't get more 70s than Silk Sonic in velvet, ruffles, and a butterfly collar at the 64th Grammy Awards

Photo By Kevin Mazur

Silk Sonic rocked matching red velvet suits at the 2021 American Music Awards

Photo By John Esparza