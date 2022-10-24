Soul Train Awards 2022: Five Times The 70s Called And Silk Sonic Answered
The duo never met a butterfly collar they didn't love
Silk Sonic, the duo made up of Anderson Paak and Bruno Mars, came out of nowhere in 2020 with their hit "Leave the Door Open" and never looked back. Their soulful grooves, led mostly by Paak's percussion, have a throwback feel and their style matches it. With wide collars, bellbottoms, and warm colors, they've brought the 70s to 2020. Let's take a look back at some of their groovy duds.
By Alba Anthony