BET Awards 2024 Highlights Gallery

See pictures of the performers and winners at the BET Awards 2024.

beta24_highlights_bet_01_1920x1080_070124-20240704221812.jpg

1 / 21

Music Artists Chlöe, Tinashe, Summer Walker, Latto, Coco Jones and More

beta24_highlights_bet_02_1920x1080_070124-20240704221811.jpg

2 / 21

"A Different World" Sitcom Cast

beta24_highlights_bet_bankhead_victoria_1920x1080_070124-20240704221802.jpg

3 / 21

Choreographer Sean Bankhead and Singer Victoria Monét

beta24_highlights_bet_gambino_hero_1080x1080_070124-20240704221810.jpg

4 / 21

Singer and Rapper Childish Gambino

beta24_highlights_bet_glorilla_1920x1080_070124-20240704221808.jpg

5 / 21

Rapper GloRilla

beta24_highlights_bet_heiress_vanvan_1920x1080_070124-20240704221810.jpg

6 / 21

Performers Heiress Harris and VanVan

beta24_highlights_bet_icespice_hero_1080x1080_070124-20240704221751.jpg

7 / 21

Rapper Ice Spice

beta24_highlights_bet_killer_mike_hero_1080x1080_070124-20240704221751.jpg

8 / 21

Rapper Killer Mike

beta24_highlights_bet_latto_1920x1080_070124-20240704221811.jpg

9 / 21

Rapper Latto

beta24_highlights_bet_lauryn_wyclef_1920x1080_070124-20240704221810.jpg

10 / 21

Performers Ms. Lauryn Hill and Wyclef Jean

beta24_highlights_bet_sexxy_1920x1080_070124-20240704221813.jpg

11 / 21

Rapper Sexyy Red

beta24_highlights_bet_shaboozy_jkwon_1920x1080_070124-20240704221803.jpg

12 / 21

Performers Shaboozey and J-Kwon

beta24_highlights_bet_taraji_1920x1080_070124-20240704221805.jpg

13 / 21

Actress Taraji P. Henson

beta24_highlights_bet_taraji_henson_1920x1080_070124-20240704221758.jpg

14 / 21

Actress Taraji P. Henson

beta24_highlights_bet_tyla_1920x1080_070124-20240704221809.jpg

15 / 21

Singer Tyla

beta24_highlights_bet_tyla_hero_1080x1080_070124-20240704221753.jpg

16 / 21

Singer Tyla

beta24_highlights_bet_usher_hero_1080x1080_070124-20240704221740.jpg

17 / 21

Singer Usher

beta24_highlights_bet_victoria_hero_1080x1080_070124-20240704221750.jpg

18 / 21

Singer Victoria Monét

beta24_highlights_bet_will_1920x1080_070124-20240704221803.jpg

19 / 21

Rapper and actor Will Smith

beta24_highlights_bet_keke_1920x1080_070124-20240704221806.jpg

20 / 21

Performer Keke Palmer

beta24_highlights_bet_teyana_victoria_1920x1080_070124-20240704221812.jpg

21 / 21

Performers Teyana Taylor and Victoria Monét