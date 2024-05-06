Met Gala 2024: The Stars Who Rose to the Fashionable Occasion in Style
This year's theme, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," was a sight to behold. See how our favorite kings and queens rocked the iconic steps of the most anticipated Monday in fashion.
When Zendaya hits a red carpet, you know she will stun. And she definitely did in this Maison Margiela Couture.
Photo By Photo by ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Image
Zendaya was styled by Law Roach in Maison Margiela Couture.
Photo By ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
J-Lo wore a custom Schiaparelli haute couture designed by Daniel Roseberry.
Photo By ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images
LaLa Anthony wore a black form-fitting dress with a blood-red bottom.
Photo By ANGELA WEISS/AFP via Getty Images)
Colman Domingo looked dapper as ever. We see you!
Photo By Mike Coppola/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Ayo Edibiri stunned in crocheted florals.
Photo By Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images
Mindy Kaling looked ethereal in her tan dress by Gaurav Gupta.
Photo By (Photo by Mike Coppola/MG24/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Donald Glover kept it simple in a tan and brown combo.
Photo By (Photo by Theo Wargo/GA/The Hollywood Reporter via Getty Images
Tyla took a break from the water and emerged sand-out.
Photo By Aliah Anderson/Getty Images
Cardi B shut the carpet down in this custom showstopping number by Windowsen.
Photo By Theo Wargo
Queen Latifah came through in a custom Thom Browne ensemble.
Photo By Gilbert Flores
Teyana Taylor was dripping in a red number she originally intended to wear for her "Dirty Rose" burlesque show.
Photo By Gotham
Keke Palmer was serving queen vibes and we're here for it!
Photo By John Shearer
Damson Idris personified gentleman vibes.
Photo By Jamie McCarthy
Gayle King was all smiles in this green Marchesa gown with matching eye shadow.
Photo By Gilbert Flores
Janelle Monáe was floating on air in this holographic sequin design.
Photo By Theo Wargo
Lizzo was a blooming flower in this custom earthy brown gown and headpiece by Victor Weinsanto.
Photo By ANGELA WEISS
Odell Beckham Jr. was swagged out while rocking a sportscoat with floral embroidery.
Photo By Taylor Hill
Zendaya had a second outfit change and took the carpet up a notch.
Photo By Dimitrios Kambouris
Usher showed up and showed out!
Photo By Dimitrios Kambouris
