Met Gala 2024: The Stars Who Rose to the Fashionable Occasion in Style

This year's theme, "Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion," was a sight to behold. See how our favorite kings and queens rocked the iconic steps of the most anticipated Monday in fashion.

When Zendaya hits a red carpet, you know she will stun. And she definitely did in this Maison Margiela Couture.

Zendaya was styled by Law Roach in Maison Margiela Couture.

J-Lo wore a custom Schiaparelli haute couture designed by Daniel Roseberry.

LaLa Anthony wore a black form-fitting dress with a blood-red bottom.

Colman Domingo looked dapper as ever. We see you!

Ayo Edibiri stunned in crocheted florals.

Mindy Kaling looked ethereal in her tan dress by Gaurav Gupta.

Donald Glover kept it simple in a tan and brown combo.

Tyla took a break from the water and emerged sand-out.

Cardi B shut the carpet down in this custom showstopping number by Windowsen.

Queen Latifah came through in a custom Thom Browne ensemble.

Teyana Taylor was dripping in a red number she originally intended to wear for her "Dirty Rose" burlesque show.

Keke Palmer was serving queen vibes and we're here for it!

Damson Idris personified gentleman vibes.

Gayle King was all smiles in this green Marchesa gown with matching eye shadow.

Janelle Monáe was floating on air in this holographic sequin design.

Lizzo was a blooming flower in this custom earthy brown gown and headpiece by Victor Weinsanto. 

Odell Beckham Jr. was swagged out while rocking a sportscoat with floral embroidery.

Zendaya had a second outfit change and took the carpet up a notch.

Usher showed up and showed out!

Serena Williams dazzled in this metallic gold gown.

Venus Williams was a dream in this sleek number.

WNBA rookie Angel Reese made her Met Gala debut on her birthday in a 16Arlington by Marco Capaldo gown.

Da'Vine Joy Randolph sported a custom denim gown by Gap.

