Hip Hop Awards 2022: Eye-Catching Bling Spotted On The Red Carpet!

Every time they come around the Hip Hop Awards, it's bling, bling.

Trina

Dream Doll

Jayda Cheaves

King Combs

Lil' Kim

Novi Brown

Spice

Fat Joe

GloRilla

EST Gee

Yung Bleu

G Herbo

Kodak Black

