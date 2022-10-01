Hip Hop Awards 2022: Eye-Catching Bling Spotted On The Red Carpet!
Every time they come around the Hip Hop Awards, it's bling, bling.
Trina
Photo By (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)
Dream Doll
Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Jayda Cheaves
Photo By (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)
King Combs
Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Lil' Kim
Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Novi Brown
Photo By (Photo by Terence Rushin/Getty Images)
Spice
Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Fat Joe
Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
GloRilla
Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
EST Gee
Photo By (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
