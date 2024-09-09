The Best Looks From New York Fashion Week

NYFW has begun showcasing the latest spring 2025 collections throughout the city. Alongside the stunning runway designs, the celebrity sightings are equally captivating, adding to the event's excitement.

GettyImages-2169866099-2.jpg

Lil' Kim was snatched with her croset top at Christian Siriano 2025 Ready-to-Wear Spring fashion show at the Pierre Hotel.

Photo By Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images

GettyImages-2169743673.jpg

Usher was posted up with First Lady Jill Biden at the Ralph Lauren show in East Hampton.

Photo By Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images

GettyImages-2170634094.jpg

Ciara never fails to give us a look. Here, she is seen arriving to Willy Chavarria's fashion show.

Photo By Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images

GettyImages-2170615090.jpg

Rihanna on her way to the Alaia fashion show looking like the princess that she is.

Photo By Gotham/GC Image

IMG_1995.jpg

Danielle Pinnock channeling her inner rugrat the Renee Cafaro Atelier fashion show.

Photo By bodycourage

GettyImages-2170948781.jpg

Lena Waithe was seen outside the Off-White show wearing an Off-White jacket and pants.

Photo By Daniel Zuchnik/Getty Images

GettyImages-2170913262.jpg

Doechii dripped in full Tommy Hilfiger at the Tommy Hilfiger show at South Street Seaport.

Photo By The Hapa Blonde/GC Images

GettyImages-2170909206.jpg

Flava Flav and his infamous clock attended the Off-White show in style.

Photo By The Hapa Blonde/GC Images