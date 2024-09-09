The Best Looks From New York Fashion Week
NYFW has begun showcasing the latest spring 2025 collections throughout the city. Alongside the stunning runway designs, the celebrity sightings are equally captivating, adding to the event's excitement.
1 / 8
Lil' Kim was snatched with her croset top at Christian Siriano 2025 Ready-to-Wear Spring fashion show at the Pierre Hotel.
Photo By Gilbert Flores/WWD via Getty Images
2 / 8
Usher was posted up with First Lady Jill Biden at the Ralph Lauren show in East Hampton.
Photo By Lexie Moreland/WWD via Getty Images
3 / 8
Ciara never fails to give us a look. Here, she is seen arriving to Willy Chavarria's fashion show.
Photo By Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images
4 / 8
Rihanna on her way to the Alaia fashion show looking like the princess that she is.
Photo By Gotham/GC Image
5 / 8
Danielle Pinnock channeling her inner rugrat the Renee Cafaro Atelier fashion show.
Photo By bodycourage
ADVERTISEMENT