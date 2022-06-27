BET Awards 2022: See The Sexy PDA Moments Spotted On The Red Carpet!
We can't get over these adorable moments from our favorite celebrity couples!
1 / 9
Kirk Franklin and Tammy Collins share a sweet moment on the red carpet.
Photo By Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET
2 / 9
Crystal Smith and Ne-Yo share a sweet moment on the red carpet.
Photo By Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage
3 / 9
Princess Love and Ray J share a sweet moment on the red carpet.
Photo By Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images
4 / 9
David Alan Madrick and Shaun Ross share a sweet moment on the red carpet.
Photo By Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET
5 / 9
DDG and Halle Bailey share a sweet moment on the red carpet.
Photo By Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage
ADVERTISEMENT