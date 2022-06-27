BET Awards 2022: See The Sexy PDA Moments Spotted On The Red Carpet!

We can't get over these adorable moments from our favorite celebrity couples!

GettyImages-1405296157.jpg

1 / 9

Kirk Franklin and Tammy Collins share a sweet moment on the red carpet.

Photo By Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

GettyImages-1405301560.jpg

2 / 9

Crystal Smith and Ne-Yo share a sweet moment on the red carpet.

Photo By Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

GettyImages-1405302789.jpg

3 / 9

Princess Love and Ray J share a sweet moment on the red carpet.

Photo By Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images

GettyImages-1405301548.jpg

4 / 9

David Alan Madrick and Shaun Ross share a sweet moment on the red carpet.

Photo By Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

GettyImages-1405313541.jpg

5 / 9

DDG and Halle Bailey share a sweet moment on the red carpet.

Photo By Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

GettyImages-1405310817.jpg

6 / 9

Nyonisela Sioh and NeNe Leakes share a sweet moment on the red carpet.

Photo By Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage)

GettyImages-1405307952.jpg

7 / 9

Gillian Iliana Waters and Michael Jai White share a sweet moment on the red carpet.

Photo By Photo by Momodu Mansaray/WireImage

GettyImages-1405296558.jpg

8 / 9

Skyh Alvester Black and KJ Smith share a sweet moment on the red carpet.

Photo By Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

GettyImages-1405309955.jpg

9 / 9

Adrian Holmes and Caroline Chikezie share a sweet moment on the red carpet.

Photo By Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET