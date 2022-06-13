BET Awards 2022: 'Bel-Air' Adrian Holmes’ Best Fashion Moments
The 'Best Actor' nominee from 'Bel-Air' knows how to cut a debonair figure.
After a long television career, actor Adrian Holmes made his big break on Bel-Air, the dramatic interpretation of the classic sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Stepping into the role once played by James Avery, Holmes modernizes Philip Banks and gives him an air of cool. The portrayal earned Holmes a nomination for "Best Actor" at the BET Awards 2022, which air June 26th at 8pm. Ahead of the show, let’s familiarize ourselves with the actor by looking at some of his fashion moments.
Adrian Holmes rocks a blue double breasted suit with white sneakers at the NBCU FYU House Bel-Air event
By: Alba Anthony