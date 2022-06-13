BET Awards 2022: 'Bel-Air' Adrian Holmes’ Best Fashion Moments

The 'Best Actor' nominee from 'Bel-Air' knows how to cut a debonair figure.

After a long television career, actor Adrian Holmes made his big break on Bel-Air, the dramatic interpretation of the classic sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air. Stepping into the role once played by James Avery, Holmes modernizes Philip Banks and gives him an air of cool. The portrayal earned Holmes a nomination for "Best Actor" at the BET Awards 2022, which air June 26th at 8pm. Ahead of the show, let’s familiarize ourselves with the actor by looking at some of his fashion moments. Adrian Holmes rocks a blue double breasted suit with white sneakers at the NBCU FYU House Bel-Air event By: Alba Anthony

Photo By David Livingston

Adrian Holmes gives a pop of color with a red handkerchief against an all black suit at the 2022 Ace Eddie Awards

Photo By Jon Kopaloff

Adrian Holmes is cuts a debonair figure posing next to legendary fashion designer Dapper Dan in Harlem

Photo by @adrianholmes via Instagram

Adrian Holmes looks relaxed in jeans and a vest topped with a hat at the 2018 Toronto International Film Festival

Photo By Isaiah Trickey

Adrian Holmes wears a knit cap to top off his look at the premiere of Barely Lethal

Photo By Jason LaVeris