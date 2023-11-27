BET Soul Train Awards 2023 Photo Highlights

Check out images of performers and award recipients, including Coco Jones, Fridayy, Janelle Monáe, Jermaine Dupri, Keke Palmer and T-Pain.

Soul Train Awards 2023 | Highlights Gallery Janelle Monáe trophy | 1920x1080

1 / 23

Spirit of Soul Honoree Janelle Monáe

Photo By Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Soul Train Awards 2023 | Highlights Gallery BJ/Coco | 1920x1080

2 / 23

Performers BJ The Chicago Kid and Coco Jones

Photo By Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

Soul Train Awards 2023 | Highlights Gallery T-Pain/Keke Palmer | 1920x1080

3 / 23

Legend Award Honoree T-Pain and Host Keke Palmer

Photo By Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Soul Train Awards 2023 | Highlights Gallery Bryan-Michael Cox | 1920x1080

4 / 23

Performer Bryan-Michael Cox

Photo By Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Soul Train Awards 2023 | Highlights Gallery Jermaine Dupri | 1920x1080

5 / 23

Performer Jermaine Dupri

Photo By Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Soul Train Awards 2023 | Highlights Gallery SWV/Coco Jones | 1920x1080

6 / 23

Performers SWV and Coco Jones

Photo By Getty Images for BET

Soul Train Awards 2023 | Highlights Gallery Honey Bxby | 1920x1080

7 / 23

Performer Honey Bxby

Photo By Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

Soul Train Awards 2023 | Highlights Gallery Janelle Monáe flowers | 1920x1080

8 / 23

Spirit of Soul Honoree Janelle Monáe

Photo By Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

Soul Train Awards 2023 | Highlights Gallery Honoree T-Pain | 1920x1080

9 / 23

Legend Award Honoree T-Pain

Photo By Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

Soul Train Awards 2023 | Highlights Gallery October London | 1920x1080

10 / 23

Performer October London

Photo By Getty Images for BET

Soul Train Awards 2023 | Highlights Gallery Fridayy 2 | 1920x1080

11 / 23

Performer Fridayy

Photo By Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

Soul Train Awards 2023 | Highlights Gallery Flyana Boss | 1920x1080

12 / 23

Photo By Hip-Hop Duo and Presenters Flyana Boss/Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

Soul Train Awards 2023 | Highlights Gallery Dante Bowe | 1920x1080

13 / 23

Performer Dante Bowe

Photo By Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

Soul Train Awards 2023 | Highlights Gallery Host Keke Palmer | 1920x1080

14 / 23

Photo By Host Keke Palmer/Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

Soul Train Awards 2023 | Highlights Gallery Performer Muni Long | 1080x1080

15 / 23

Performer Muni Long

Photo By Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

Soul Train Awards 2023 | Highlights Gallery Fridayy 1 | 1920x1080

16 / 23

Performer Fridayy

Photo By Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

Soul Train Awards 2023 | Highlights Gallery Keke Palmer pink | 1920x1080

17 / 23

Host and Performer Keke Palmer

Photo By Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

Soul Train Awards 2023 | Highlights Gallery Performer MAETA | 1920x1080

18 / 23

Performer MAETA

Photo By Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

Soul Train Awards 2023 | Highlights Gallery Honoree T-Pain | 1080x1080

19 / 23

Photo By Legend Award Honoree T-Pain/Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

Soul Train Awards 2023 | Highlights Gallery Performer Keke Palmer | 1920x1080

20 / 23

Photo By Host and Performer Keke Palmer/Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Soul Train Awards 2023 | Highlights Gallery MAETA | 1920x1080

21 / 23

Performer MAETA

Photo By Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET

Soul Train Awards 2023 | Highlights Gallery David Banner/T-Pain | 1920x1080

22 / 23

Presenter David Banner and Legend Award Honoree T-Pain

Photo By Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET

Soul Train Awards 2023 | Highlights Gallery Performer Muni Long 2 | 1920x1080

23 / 23

Performer Muni Long

Photo By Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET