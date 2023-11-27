BET Soul Train Awards 2023 Photo Highlights
Check out images of performers and award recipients, including Coco Jones, Fridayy, Janelle Monáe, Jermaine Dupri, Keke Palmer and T-Pain.
1 / 23
Spirit of Soul Honoree Janelle Monáe
Photo By Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
2 / 23
Performers BJ The Chicago Kid and Coco Jones
Photo By Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET
3 / 23
Legend Award Honoree T-Pain and Host Keke Palmer
Photo By Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
4 / 23
Performer Bryan-Michael Cox
Photo By Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
5 / 23
Performer Jermaine Dupri
Photo By Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
6 / 23
Performers SWV and Coco Jones
Photo By Getty Images for BET
7 / 23
Performer Honey Bxby
Photo By Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET
8 / 23
Spirit of Soul Honoree Janelle Monáe
Photo By Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET
9 / 23
Legend Award Honoree T-Pain
Photo By Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET
10 / 23
Performer October London
Photo By Getty Images for BET
11 / 23
Performer Fridayy
Photo By Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET
12 / 23
Photo By Hip-Hop Duo and Presenters Flyana Boss/Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET
13 / 23
Performer Dante Bowe
Photo By Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET
14 / 23
Photo By Host Keke Palmer/Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET
15 / 23
Performer Muni Long
Photo By Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET
16 / 23
Performer Fridayy
Photo By Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET
17 / 23
Host and Performer Keke Palmer
Photo By Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET
18 / 23
Performer MAETA
Photo By Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET
19 / 23
Photo By Legend Award Honoree T-Pain/Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET
20 / 23
Photo By Host and Performer Keke Palmer/Paras Griffin/Getty Images for BET
