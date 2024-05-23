BET Awards 2024: Meet Our Best Female Hip Hop Artist Nominees

These lyricists have churned out mega-hit records and some diss tracks too while taking their rightful place in fashion lookbooks.

cardi-b-052324.jpg

1 / 8

The "B" in Cardi B stands for "Baddie."

Photo By Thaddaeus McAdams

doja-cat-041524.jpg

2 / 8

Doja Cat doesn't meow like a house cat when she hits the stage. She roars like a lion!

Photo By Arturo Holmes

glorilla-052324.jpg

3 / 8

"Yea Glo!" we see you! Glorilla keeps dropping the hits that have us ready for the summer.

Photo By Kevin Mazur

ice-spice-2-052324.jpg

4 / 8

Ice Spice isn't cold. She's red hot!

Photo By Scott Dudelson

latto-052324.jpg

5 / 8

Latto serves "Big Energy," round the clock, and that's on period!

Photo By Brendall O'Banon

megan-thee-stallion-052324.jpg

6 / 8

Megan Thee Stallion is always the main character.

Photo By Kevin Mazur

nicki-minaj-052324.jpg

7 / 8

Nicki Minaj has been coming for our necks since she first stepped onto the scene in 2008.

Photo By Prince Williams

sexyy-red-052324.jpg

8 / 8

It's always a party when Sexyy Red is on deck.

Photo By Prince Williams