BET Awards 2024: Meet Our Best Female Hip Hop Artist Nominees
These lyricists have churned out mega-hit records and some diss tracks too while taking their rightful place in fashion lookbooks.
1 / 8
The "B" in Cardi B stands for "Baddie."
Photo By Thaddaeus McAdams
2 / 8
Doja Cat doesn't meow like a house cat when she hits the stage. She roars like a lion!
Photo By Arturo Holmes
3 / 8
"Yea Glo!" we see you! Glorilla keeps dropping the hits that have us ready for the summer.
Photo By Kevin Mazur
4 / 8
Ice Spice isn't cold. She's red hot!
Photo By Scott Dudelson
5 / 8
Latto serves "Big Energy," round the clock, and that's on period!
Photo By Brendall O'Banon
