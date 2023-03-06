2023 NAACP Image Awards: Natural Hair Don't Care On The Carpet
Natural hair IS formal hair.
For years we were under the impression that in order to be formal hair needed to be fried, dyed, and laid to the side. That impression was absolutely incorrect. Hair doesn't need to be manipulated in potentially damaging ways to be worn in formal spaces. Hair is your crown and its glory comes simply from existing and at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards our stars proved it. Let's take a look at some of the natural tresses that hit the carpet.
By: Alba Anthony