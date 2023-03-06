2023 NAACP Image Awards: Natural Hair Don't Care On The Carpet

Natural hair IS formal hair.

For years we were under the impression that in order to be formal hair needed to be fried, dyed, and laid to the side. That impression was absolutely incorrect. Hair doesn't need to be manipulated in potentially damaging ways to be worn in formal spaces. Hair is your crown and its glory comes simply from existing and at the 2023 NAACP Image Awards our stars proved it. Let's take a look at some of the natural tresses that hit the carpet. By: Alba Anthony

Photo By Frazer Harrison

Mychal-Bella Bowman pulled her hair into an updo with ringlets at the sides

Photo By Aaron J. Thorton

Novi Brown rocked a textured high ponytail

Photo By Frazer Harrison

Iona Morris fashioned her locs into a stunning updo with a swooped bang

Photo By Frazer Harrison

Brandee Evans turned her braids into a crown for a regal look

Photo By Unique Nicole

Pinky Cole sculpted her locs into an ornate updo adorned with flowers

Photo By Gilbert Flores