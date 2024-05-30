Celebrating Remy Ma's Birthday: A Journey Through Her Iconic Fashion Evolution

Throughout years, this New York MC's style has been all the way up.

Known to turn heads in animal print, Remy bodied this leopard body suit. 

Photo By Johnny Nunez

While attending the BET Awards last year, the rapper looked stunning while rocking a sheer yellow dress with a black bralette underneath and a pair of over-the-knee boots.

Photo By Bennett Raglin

In 2022, she shut the stage down in this monochromatic red ensemble.

Photo By Aaron J. Thornton

A year before that, she donned a bright red dress with cutouts while at the BET Hip Hop Awards.

Photo By Paras Griffin

In 2020, she rocked the house in a white coat and matching boots. We see you!

Photo By Johnny Nunez

For the Black Girls Rock event in 2019, Remy Ma was breathtaking in this high-low gown.

Photo By Gilbert Carrasquillo

It was a moment to remember in 2018 when she slayed in this polka dot gown with a high split that she finished with red pumps.

Photo By Prince Williams

In 2017, she looked like a dream in this shimmery smock designed in hues of blue.

Photo By Jason LaVeris

Then in 2016, our girl hit the green carpet in a black catsuit with sexy cutouts. Get it Remy!

Photo By Prince Williams

For her appearance on "106 & Park" in 2014, she wore a black and white dress, black boots, and gold accessories.

Photo By Bennett Raglin