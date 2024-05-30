Celebrating Remy Ma's Birthday: A Journey Through Her Iconic Fashion Evolution
Throughout years, this New York MC's style has been all the way up.
Known to turn heads in animal print, Remy bodied this leopard body suit.
Photo By Johnny Nunez
While attending the BET Awards last year, the rapper looked stunning while rocking a sheer yellow dress with a black bralette underneath and a pair of over-the-knee boots.
Photo By Bennett Raglin
In 2022, she shut the stage down in this monochromatic red ensemble.
Photo By Aaron J. Thornton
A year before that, she donned a bright red dress with cutouts while at the BET Hip Hop Awards.
Photo By Paras Griffin
In 2020, she rocked the house in a white coat and matching boots. We see you!
Photo By Johnny Nunez
